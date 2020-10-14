Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Metro to resume operations from October 15 in graded manner

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Under ‘Mission Begin Again’, the *Maharashtra* government has allowed the *Mumbai Metro* Versova-Ghatkopar line 1 operations to resume from October 15 in a graded manner. The circular in this regard was issued by the state government on Wednesday and a formal announcement from the Metro authorities is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Mumbai metro to restart, rain batters Hyderabad & more news | Oneindia News

Mumbai metro to restart, rain batters Hyderabad & more news | Oneindia News 03:41

 3-fold protection for Hathras victim's family; Abdullahs call on Mehbooba Mufti after release; Names of 'ineligible persons' to be deleted from NRC register; 15 killed amid heavy rains in Hyderabad; Mob pastes apology letter on Tanishq showroom; Mumbai metro to resume tomorrow in phased manner;...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Mumbai locals celebrate relocation of Aarey metro car shed project [Video]

Watch: Mumbai locals celebrate relocation of Aarey metro car shed project

Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink Lines resume services, commuters praise arrangements [Video]

Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink Lines resume services, commuters praise arrangements

Delhi Metro's Blue and Pink Lines resumed services on Wednesday with curtailed operation timings. The Blue and Pink Lines were closed for 171 days due to Covid-19 pandemic. Trains are to operate in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:21Published
Covid-19: Metro services resume operations across India after 5 months|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Metro services resume operations across India after 5 months|Oneindia News

After five months of suspended services, the metro trains today resumed services amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Metro services were suspended after the first country-wide COVID-19 lockdown was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Important news: Mumbai Metro to resume operations from Oct 19 in phased manner

 Meanwhile, the government also allowed the reopening of all state-run and private libraries from Thursday following COVID-19 protocols.
DNA

Mumbai Metro to start passenger operations from October 19 after Maharashtra government nod

 After the *Maharashtra* government allowed the resumption of *Mumbai* Metro Versova-Ghatkopar line 1 operations from October 15 in a graded manner, Mumbai Metro...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this