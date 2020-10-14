Mumbai Metro to resume operations from October 15 in graded manner
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Under ‘Mission Begin Again’, the *Maharashtra* government has allowed the *Mumbai Metro* Versova-Ghatkopar line 1 operations to resume from October 15 in a graded manner. The circular in this regard was issued by the state government on Wednesday and a formal announcement from the Metro authorities is...
Residents of Mumbai are cheering as the green cover in Aarey colony will not be destroyed to facilitate the construction of a metro car shed. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on October 11..
After five months of suspended services, the metro trains today resumed services amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Metro services were suspended after the first country-wide COVID-19 lockdown was..