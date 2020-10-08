Global  
 

Tory Lanez Charged W/ Shooting Megan Thee Stallion + Faces 22 Years

SOHH Thursday, 8 October 2020
Tory Lanez Charged W/ Shooting Megan Thee Stallion + Faces 22 YearsRap crooner Tory Lanez could spend the next 20-plus years behind bars. New reports claim the hip-hop singer has officially been charged with shooting his estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020 following a party with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Tory Lanez Charged + Faces 22 Years According to reports, Lanez is charged […]
Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion's feet during argument
Megan Thee Stallion's Label 300 Entertainment Investigating Whether Tory Lanez's Team Impersonated An Executive

 Hot Girl Meg's reps have previously accused her alleged shooter of engaging in a smear campaign.
