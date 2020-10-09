Global  
 

Monica Barbaro joins Arnold Schwarzenegger in untitled spy adventure series

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro has been cast as the co-lead alongside Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in the yet-to-be-titled series from Skydance Television. According to Deadline, the hour-long series is billed as a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the centre of the...
