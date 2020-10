Sidharth Malhotra after Baba Ka Dhaba's success: Idea is to help one vendor every week Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ever too often, social media is reductively viewed as the breeding ground for toxicity and hate. But, in a heartwarming tale, the country witnessed its true power as netizens shared the video of Kanta Prasad and wife Badami Devi's struggle to make ends meet, and urged Delhiites to head to their eatery, Baba Ka Dhaba. In a video... Ever too often, social media is reductively viewed as the breeding ground for toxicity and hate. But, in a heartwarming tale, the country witnessed its true power as netizens shared the video of Kanta Prasad and wife Badami Devi's struggle to make ends meet, and urged Delhiites to head to their eatery, Baba Ka Dhaba. In a video 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this