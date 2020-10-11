Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack White Gives A Thrilling Performance On 'SNL' — On 2 Days' Notice

NPR Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
In the span of less than 10 minutes, the rock star's set worked in an Eddie Van Halen tribute, Beyoncé, The White Stripes, a Jack White solo song and Blind Willie Johnson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News 02:46

 Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification and Jack White will perform on 'SNL' this week.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation

Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has shared that the rocker was "blown away" by an invite from then-President George W. Bush to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: Jack White Gives A Thrilling Performance On 'SNL' — On 2 Days' Notice https://t.co/h53iMX392B 4 minutes ago

andrewswright

Andrew Wright MD Just catching up with Jack White's performance from last night's SNL. Holy cow - literally electrifying. I'm not no… https://t.co/YJLr5h7NNt 5 minutes ago

snlyngaas

Sean Lyngaas RT @nprmusic: Jack White Gives A Thrilling Performance On 'SNL' — On 2 Days' Notice https://t.co/cjroN9uvcE https://t.co/4oUgCkXlYb 8 minutes ago

gunshe1

Gunshe Ramchandani New story on NPR: Jack White Gives A Thrilling Performance On 'SNL' — On 2 Days' Notice News Headlines https://t.co/2u8ywmc0Qd 8 minutes ago

Michiko_Rose

Michiko Rose Stream Jack White's Thrilling 'SNL' Performance : NPR https://t.co/YP6dyOWhJ9 8 minutes ago

MiamiGives

Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News: Jack White Gives A Thrilling Performance On 'SNL' — On 2 Days' Notice https://t.co/3yh2i2jc4Z #NPR 9 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 In the span of less than 10 minutes, the rock star's set worked in an Eddie Van Halen tribute, Beyoncé, The White S… https://t.co/7N0O0vDtnR 14 minutes ago

miggi

Miguel Cardona S. Pumpkins 💀🎃💀 here it is: https://t.co/ScswNU2k4G 14 minutes ago