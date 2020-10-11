Global  
 

Gal Gadot to Star in 'Cleopatra,' Reunite With 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins!

Just Jared Sunday, 11 October 2020
Cleopatra is coming to life! Paramount Pictures just won an auction for a film that has Gal Gadot as Cleopatra, helmed by Patty Jenkins, Deadline reported Sunday (October 11). The two also work together on the Wonder Woman film series. The period biographical drama will be written by Laeta Kalogridis. “This is the first major [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Patty Jenkins On 'Wonder Woman 1984' Delays, Cinema Closures

Patty Jenkins On 'Wonder Woman 1984' Delays, Cinema Closures 03:10

 "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins talks about COVID-19 delaying the release of the superhero sequel with Gal Gadot for the third time. Plus, she explains how the future of the theatrical experience is under threat with so many cinema closures.

