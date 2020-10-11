Gal Gadot to Star in 'Cleopatra,' Reunite With 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins!
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Cleopatra is coming to life! Paramount Pictures just won an auction for a film that has Gal Gadot as Cleopatra, helmed by Patty Jenkins, Deadline reported Sunday (October 11). The two also work together on the Wonder Woman film series. The period biographical drama will be written by Laeta Kalogridis. “This is the first major [...]
"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins talks about COVID-19 delaying the release of the superhero sequel with Gal Gadot for the third time. Plus, she explains how the future of the theatrical experience is under threat with so many cinema closures.
Director Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Lisa..
Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy..