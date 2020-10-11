Gal Gadot to Star in 'Cleopatra,' Reunite With 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Wonder Woman' director warns theaters could vanish



Director Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. Lisa.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21 Published 4 days ago Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr



Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:38 Published on September 11, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Again



Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on September 11, 2020

