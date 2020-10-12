The Wanted's Tom Parker Diagnosed With Brain Tumour Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*The Wanted's* Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.



The singer has spearheaded the boy band since their 2009 inception, steering them to a decade of success.



Married to Kelsey Hardwick, the pair are expecting their second child - a boy - in November.



Tom Parker has now revealed that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, and is undergoing treatment.



Posting a picture of himself and his young family, he wrote:



Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.



We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.



