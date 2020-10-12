Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Wanted's Tom Parker Diagnosed With Brain Tumour

Clash Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
"We're going to fight this all the way..."

*The Wanted's* Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The singer has spearheaded the boy band since their 2009 inception, steering them to a decade of success.

Married to Kelsey Hardwick, the pair are expecting their second child - a boy - in November.

Tom Parker has now revealed that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, and is undergoing treatment.

Posting a picture of himself and his young family, he wrote:

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.

Support has come in from all areas of the music industry - find the post in full below.


View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on

Oct 11, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT


Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

The Wanted’s Tom Parker: I’ve been diagnosed with a brain tumour

 The Wanted star Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour which is “inoperable” and “terminal”.
Belfast Telegraph

Tom Parker shares terminal brain tumour diagnosis in heartbreaking post

Tom Parker shares terminal brain tumour diagnosis in heartbreaking post His wife Kelsey, with whom he shares 16-month-old daughter Aurelia, said the couple had an inkling that something was wrong in July.
Daily Record

Tom Parker: The Wanted singer says he has inoperable brain tumour

 "I’m going to be here, I’m going to fight this," says the 32-year-old, who is having radiotherapy.
BBC News


Tweets about this

didierperon

Didier Péron The Wanted singer Tom Parker diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour | Music | The Guardian https://t.co/lwWukcqsgu 1 second ago

Open_Mind_Heart

Dr North (Epistemology ) Talk quietly Covid Norm RT @braintumourrsch: Our hearts and thoughts go out to @TomParker from @thewanted who has been diagnosed with a GBM #braintumour. We’re als… 8 seconds ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart The Wanted’s Tom Parker diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/BOtY2IaejR 44 seconds ago

ThePix_isYugen

Yugee_Pixie_Planet A is FVCKED 😞😞 The Wanted's Tom Parker is diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour https://t.co/DuqsOHYlqT 50 seconds ago

JonesLes25

John Jones RT @itvnews: The 32-year-old announced he was expecting his second child in May https://t.co/I9rOGbOh22 1 minute ago

StueyG2009

Stuart Gaynor RT @OK_Magazine: The Wanted's Tom Parker shares heartbreak as he’s diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour https://t.co/XwZDObwW6E 1 minute ago

_MyFair_Maiden

LadY_AlponA RT @MetroRadioNews: The Wanted star Tom Parker has revealed he's been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour. The 32-year-old has revealed… 2 minutes ago