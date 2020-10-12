Global  
 

Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Theory About Chris Evans' Leaked Photo

Just Jared Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Chris Evans accidentally leaked an explicit photo of himself last month and now, his movie mom Jamie Lee Curtis is issuing her unexpected reaction! While making an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jamie Lee was asked about what went down. If you don’t know, Chris and Jamie Lee played mother and son in Knives [...]
 Jamie Lee Curtis has a theory that her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans "planned" his nude photo leak to urge fans to vote.

