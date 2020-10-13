Global
50th Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Kani Kusruti bag top honours
50th Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Kani Kusruti bag top honours
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 (
51 minutes ago
)
50th Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kuruthi, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Fahadh Faasil win top honours
Nivin Pauly for 'Moothon' and Anna Ben for 'Helen', 'Kumbalangi Nights' won Special Jury Award.
DNA
4 hours ago
50th Kerala State Film Awards: Lijo Jose Pellissery, Suraj Venjaramoodu among winners
‘Vasanthi’ a tale on a woman’s survival against odds, directed by the Rahman brothers, won the best film award
Hindu
3 hours ago
