Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha for defamatory remarks; Richa's team releases statement

Mid-Day Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
It all began when actress Payal Ghosh filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. In one of her interviews regarding the matter, she had dragged Richa Chadha's name into it, which didn't sit well with the latter. Richa Chadha then filed a suit against Ghosh, over recording, displaying...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Anurag Kashyap has a mafia type of an image’: Payal Ghosh meets NCW Chief [Video]

‘Anurag Kashyap has a mafia type of an image’: Payal Ghosh meets NCW Chief

The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published
NCW chief assured me help: Actor Payal Ghosh [Video]

NCW chief assured me help: Actor Payal Ghosh

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molestation, on October 6 met National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Payal Ghosh: Mr Kashyap has lied before the police [Video]

Payal Ghosh: Mr Kashyap has lied before the police

Actress Payal Ghosh claimed on Friday that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police while giving his statement, in response to the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against him.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Actress Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha for her defamatory remarks

 Payal Ghosh said she was withdrawing the statement she made against Richa Chadha and tendered an apology.
Zee News

Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha, confirms the two have 'amicably' settled dispute

 Last week, Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh for making "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement" against her and also...
DNA

Payal's legal team on Richa's team's statement

 Payal Ghosh’s legal team has reacted to Richa Chadha’s statement issued by her team after the former rendered an unconditional apology before the Bombay High...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this