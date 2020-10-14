Payal Ghosh apologises to Richa Chadha for defamatory remarks; Richa's team releases statement Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It all began when actress Payal Ghosh filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. In one of her interviews regarding the matter, she had dragged Richa Chadha's name into it, which didn't sit well with the latter. Richa Chadha then filed a suit against Ghosh, over recording, displaying... 👓 View full article

