You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return



President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:04 Published 23 hours ago Thousands attend rally as Trump returns to campaign trail



Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters attended his jam-packed campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida on October 12. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies



[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Superman Stunt, Compares Him to Christopher Columbus: They ‘Both Failed Spectacularly’ Jimmy Kimmel compared President Donald Trump to Christopher Columbus on Monday night, before brutally mocking his attempted Superman stunt.

Mediaite 1 day ago





Tweets about this