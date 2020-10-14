Global  
 

Dominic West Would 'Not Be So Stupid' to Kiss Lily James In Front of Mutual Manager Angharad Wood

Just Jared Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
A source is speaking out about Dominic West‘s PDA photos with Lily James, the possible story behind them, and how Dominic‘s wife Catherine FitzGerald (pictured here) might have felt reassured. The source, labeled as a “pal” of his, noted that Lily and Dominic were with their mutual manager Angharad Wood when the photos were taken. [...]
News video: Dominic West and wife put on united front following Lily James pictures

Dominic West and wife put on united front following Lily James pictures 00:58

 Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald declared to the press that their marriage was still going strong on Tuesday, following the publication of pictures showing him getting cosy with Lily James.

