You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to nine points



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 3 hours ago Kanye West Shares Fake Election Results On Twitter



Kanye West shared fake election results today on Twitter. It showed him ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Kentucky. Early voting began on Tuesday in the southern.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 15 hours ago With No Miami Debate, Biden & Trump To Participate In Dueling Town Halls



CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with political science professor Charles Zelden about the fight for Florida. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:22 Published 17 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Fox News' Owner Murdoch Predicts Biden Landslide Win Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News and an associate of President Donald Trump, has told people close to him that he thinks Democrat Joe Biden will easily win...

Newsmax 3 hours ago





Tweets about this