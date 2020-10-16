Vivek Oberoi on Bollywood groupism: Have been a victim of that myself; paid a price due to lack of support Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The age-old debate on nepotism and groupism has reinvigorated after the death of actor *Sushant Singh Rajput* on June 14, 2020. The debate has exploded on social media over the last few months and a lot of television and Hindi film actors have been talking about it and how Bollywood functions. Several celebrities have also... 👓 View full article

