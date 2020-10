Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden For President During Video Chat Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez have formally endorsed Joe Biden for President. The two hosted a video chat with Joe and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and opened up about the issues that matter most to them. β€œWe’re thrilled and we’re excited to vote,” Alex kicked off the conversation. β€œI think our voice has [...] πŸ‘“ View full article