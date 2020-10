Leroy Broadway and TV actress, Doreen Montalvo, has died at the age of 56 (article): NEGROMANCER 2.0: Negromancer News Bi… https://t.co/za9GCYbDLZ 30 minutes ago Joss RT @DEADLINE: Doreen Montalvo Dies: Television And Broadway Actress Known For ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘On Your Feet’ Was 56 https://t.co/EEpk0OLc… 1 hour ago Forex-News Broadway actress Doreen Montalvo Mann dead at 56 https://t.co/uDw8oqm15Y 2 hours ago Miz Val Doreen Montalvo Dies: Television And Broadway Actress Known For ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘On Your Feet’ Was 56 https://t.co/MYbynZXTxd 2 hours ago MrCharley Open SmartNews and read Doreen Montalvo Dies: Television And Broadway Actress Known For ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘On Your… https://t.co/vypzzVEbrs 2 hours ago Ben Black Doreen Montalvo Dies: Television And Broadway Actress Known For ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘On Your Feet’ Was 56… https://t.co/bZ2otWIA7l 3 hours ago Karen Butler Broadway actress Doreen Montalvo Mann dead at 56 https://t.co/Qv9mdPiM14 via @upi 3 hours ago 101Biography Doreen Montalvo Dies: Television And Broadway Actress Known For ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘On Your Feet’ Was 56. More👉… https://t.co/AatdkJihj5 3 hours ago