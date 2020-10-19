Payal Ghosh on Irfan Pathan's silence over Anurag Kashyap: He is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Actress Payal Ghosh, who had accused film director, Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, now claims that former team India cricketer Irfan Pathan had been aware of the ordeal that she had faced. In a shocking series of Tweets, *Payal Ghosh* tagged Pathan on Twitter, who she claims is her family friend, and mentioned that...
The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the..
Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molestation, on October 6 met National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the..