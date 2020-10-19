Global  
 

Payal Ghosh on Irfan Pathan's silence over Anurag Kashyap: He is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Actress Payal Ghosh, who had accused film director, Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, now claims that former team India cricketer Irfan Pathan had been aware of the ordeal that she had faced. In a shocking series of Tweets, *Payal Ghosh* tagged Pathan on Twitter, who she claims is her family friend, and mentioned that...
