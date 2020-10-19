Payal Ghosh on Irfan Pathan's silence over Anurag Kashyap: He is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything

Payal Ghosh wants 'good friend' Irfan Pathan to break silence over her allegations against Anurag Kashyap; says, 'I have shared everything with him' In a series of tweets, Payal Ghosh has tagged ex-Indian-team cricketer Irfan Pathan, whom she claims to be her "good friend", and somebody she claims to have...

Bollywood Life 5 days ago



