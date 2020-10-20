Global  
 

50 Cent Ridiculed for Endorsing Donald Trump Because of Joe Biden's Alleged Tax Plans

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Making fun of his stage name, one person says, '*50 Cent* voting for Trump bc with Biden's tax plan he'd be 32 Cent and that just doesn't have the same ring to it.'
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump To Biden:

Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists" 00:23

 At a rally in Nevada on Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden. Trump said Biden would "listen to the scientists" on coronavirus. Business Insider reports that the president also claimed that Biden "wants to lock down" the entire country indefinitely. Trump has repeatedly sidelined or...

