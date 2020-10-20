Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Wear Their Face Masks on Latest Royal Visit
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) step out for their event to mark the launch of the nationwide “Hold Still” community photography project on Tuesday (October 20) in London, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with some of the 100 finalists in the contest. The photos [...]
The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the launch of her Hold Still photographicexhibition by meeting a volunteer featured in one of the pictures on display.Kate was joined by the Duke of Cambridge when they went to Waterloo in southLondon to view one of the public exhibition sites for the duchess'...