You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Blake Shelton Is 'Very Happy' Gwen Stefani Is Returning To 'The Voice'



Blake Shelton admits he's "very happy" his girlfriend Gwen Stefani is returning to the judging panel for season 19 of "The Voice". Plus, fellow judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson share how the show.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 04:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this