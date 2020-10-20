Global  
 

Seinfeld Creator Larry David and Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Reuniting for Texas Democratic Party Fundraiser

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Seinfeld Creator Larry David and Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Reuniting for Texas Democratic Party FundraiserLarry David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, the co-creator and stars of Seinfeld, are reuniting to raise funds for the Texas Democratic Party. The virtual event, dubbed the “Fundraiser About Something,” will be moderated by Seth Meyers and feature the Seinfeld trio sharing “exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite Seinfeld episodes,” according to the fundraiser’s […]
News video: 'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News

'Seinfeld', 'Happy Days', More Famous TV Casts Reunite to Support Biden and Democrats | THR News 02:57

 The stars will unite in hopes that the stars will align for their presidential picks this Election Day. Cast members are coming together virtual from 'Private Practice' to 'Seinfeld' and 'Happy Days' to support Biden and the Democratic party.

