Seinfeld Creator Larry David and Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander Reuniting for Texas Democratic Party Fundraiser
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Larry David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, the co-creator and stars of Seinfeld, are reuniting to raise funds for the Texas Democratic Party. The virtual event, dubbed the “Fundraiser About Something,” will be moderated by Seth Meyers and feature the Seinfeld trio sharing “exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite Seinfeld episodes,” according to the fundraiser’s […]
The stars will unite in hopes that the stars will align for their presidential picks this Election Day. Cast members are coming together virtual from 'Private Practice' to 'Seinfeld' and 'Happy Days' to support Biden and the Democratic party.