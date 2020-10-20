|
Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Reveal Baby's Gender On 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are revealing some exciting news! The 26-year-old pregnant singer went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared the couple’s baby’s gender. “We’ve never told anyone… I saved it for you Kelly, I love you!” Meghan said to Kelly Clarkson. “I did all those look online of how fast is the [...]
|
|
|
|
