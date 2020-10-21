|
Matthew McConaughey Says He Turned Down 14.5 Million To Star In Another Romantic Comedy
Matthew McConaughey is opening up about leaving romantic comedies behind in his new memoir, “Greenlights”. The 50-year-old actor wrote about how romantic comedies were great for him during the 2010s, starring in such movies as The Wedding Planner, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past, among others. But after [...]
