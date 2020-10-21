Matthew McConaughey Says He Turned Down 14.5 Million To Star In Another Romantic Comedy Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about leaving romantic comedies behind in his new memoir, “Greenlights”. The 50-year-old actor wrote about how romantic comedies were great for him during the 2010s, starring in such movies as The Wedding Planner, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past, among others. But after [...] 👓 View full article

