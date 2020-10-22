Poppy Ajudha Shares Powerful 'Watermelon Man (Under The Sun)' Video Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

It appears on the 'Blue Note Re:imagined' album...



*Poppy Ajudha* has shared the powerful video for her take on 'Watermelon Man (Under The Sun)'.



The song appears on new album 'Blue Note Re:imagined', in which stars from the new wave of UK jazz and related sounds tackle the label's esteemed catalogue.



Poppy opted to re-work Herbie Hancock's wonderful standard 'Watermelon Man', choosing to re-build the song from the ground up.



Writing her own lyrics, the striking performance is rooted in Black identity, a celebration of the Black experience and the communities that underpin it.



Shooting a new video, the songwriter taps into the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement, resulting in a powerful, timely watch.



She comments: "I based the lyrics on my research of Watermelon Men in America, aiming to capture what it may have been like to be a black man in America at that time - newly emancipated but still heavily oppressed - and the race relations that had brought him to this point."



"I wanted the video for Watermelon Man to be a celebration of blackness in all its forms, I wanted it to show joy and community. I cast my sisters, my best friends, and my grandma amongst all of the other beautiful souls. It was a really special video for me, and the team captured this vision incredibly. The feeling was unspoken because they just knew what I wanted and why it was important, they felt it too, I’m so happy with how it turned out."



Tune in now.



