Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Thumbs Up In Recovery Photo After Undergoing Heart Surgery
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully underwent a second heart surgery this week. The 73-year-old actor and former Governor of California shared a recovery picture with his fans on social media, opening up about his surgery. “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve [...]
A Star Wars filled celebration served as a welcome home parade and belated birthday party for 10-year-old Alex Skumpya from Warminster, Pa. Skumpya was excited to finally be home after undergoing brain..