Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Thumbs Up In Recovery Photo After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Friday, 23 October 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully underwent a second heart surgery this week. The 73-year-old actor and former Governor of California shared a recovery picture with his fans on social media, opening up about his surgery. “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery in Cleveland

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery in Cleveland 01:10

 The actor recently revealed on his social media accounts that he has had to undergo heart surgery, as he shared a photo of himself from his hospital bed.

