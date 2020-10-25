NYPD Officer Blasts 'Trump 2020' Over Loudspeaker, Sparking Police Investigation
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () A NYPD officer is under investigation. A cop repeatedly said “Trump 2020″ over his loudspeaker in the Flatbush neighborhood in New York City on Saturday (October 24), which went viral on social media. If you didn’t know, NYPD officers are prohibiting from publicly endorsing candidates while on duty. When someone started to film the incident [...]
