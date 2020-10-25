Global  
 

NYPD Officer Blasts 'Trump 2020' Over Loudspeaker, Sparking Police Investigation

Sunday, 25 October 2020
A NYPD officer is under investigation. A cop repeatedly said “Trump 2020″ over his loudspeaker in the Flatbush neighborhood in New York City on Saturday (October 24), which went viral on social media. If you didn’t know, NYPD officers are prohibiting from publicly endorsing candidates while on duty. When someone started to film the incident [...]
Violet RT @NYDailyNews: SEE IT: An NYPD officer was videotaped sounding an endorsement of President Trump’s reelection from the loudspeaker of a p… 20 minutes ago

Trending RT @JustJared: The NYPD is now being investigated after an officer was filmed repeatedly saying "Trump 2020" over a squad car loudspeaker h… 44 minutes ago

JustJared.com The NYPD is now being investigated after an officer was filmed repeatedly saying "Trump 2020" over a squad car loud… https://t.co/f28trRbFPl 46 minutes ago

Pam Rotella @CaslerNoel @realDonaldTrump Here's your proof. I think the officer should be disciplined. It's likely a violatio… https://t.co/lL29j5ejyw 48 minutes ago

Darius Radzius RT @1010WINS: WATCH: NYPD officer blasts 'Trump 2020' over patrol car loudspeaker, department investigating https://t.co/IcHmdpUTkG https:/… 50 minutes ago

BdayClubNyc RT @wcbs880: Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD responded today after video appeared to show an officer saying “Trump 2020” over the loudspe… 1 hour ago

WCBS Newsradio 880 Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD responded today after video appeared to show an officer saying “Trump 2020” over… https://t.co/CUZeHRRaUg 1 hour ago