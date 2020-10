BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber & More Land American Music Awards 2020 Nominations - Full List! Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The nominations for the upcoming 2020 American Music Awards are here! BTS, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have all received multiple nominations, among others. BTS are up for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group โ€“ Pop/Rock, while Taylor is up for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist โ€“ Pop/Rock, [...] ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article