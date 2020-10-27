|
|
|
Melanie Griffith wears pink, participates in breast cancer awareness campaign
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
American actor Melanie Griffith wore pink lingerie as she participated in a breast cancer awareness campaign led by an undergarment brand.
The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to shared a picture of herself in a pink bra, high-waisted briefs, and heels. Despite her briefs being high-waisted, her taut abs could still be...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|