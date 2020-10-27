Global  
 

Melanie Griffith wears pink, participates in breast cancer awareness campaign

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
American actor Melanie Griffith wore pink lingerie as she participated in a breast cancer awareness campaign led by an undergarment brand.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to shared a picture of herself in a pink bra, high-waisted briefs, and heels. Despite her briefs being high-waisted, her taut abs could still be...
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Cancer survivor hopes to inspire others

Cancer survivor hopes to inspire others 01:56

 A three-time cancer survivor is teaming up with the Moffit Cancer Center to help share cancer education and inspiration with students.

