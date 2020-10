Gujarati film star Naresh Kanodia passes away of corona Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Gujarati film star and former BJP MLA Naresh Kanodia succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday morning. He was 77. The veteran actor was found coronavirus positive on October 20 and admitted to the UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad and put on ventilator support.



Naresh Kanodia was born on August 20, 1943 at Kanoda village in... 👓 View full article

