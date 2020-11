Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Over the weekend, Jennifer Aniston shared that she voted for the Biden/Harris ticket, and urged fans to not vote for Kanye West. Jennifer posted, “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼.” Well, it appears as if Kanye saw Jennifer‘s statement because [...]