John David Washington's Thriller Movie With Alicia Vikander Heading to Netflix Next Year

Just Jared Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Netflix has picked up John David Washington‘s upcoming thriller movie, Born To Be Murdered, for the streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the flick centers on a vacationing couple, played by John David and Alicia Vikander, who fall prey to a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences. Vicky Krieps and Boyd Holbrook also star in [...]
