WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly Hospitalized

Mediaite Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly HospitalizedThousands of supporters were stranded in the freezing cold following President Donald Trump’s rally in Nebraska due to a shortage of buses, including at least seven who were reportedly hospitalized. Trump held another packed, mostly-maskless rally in Omaha Tuesday night, in an effort to secure a single Electoral College vote. The crowd was estimated at […]
