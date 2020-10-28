WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly Hospitalized
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Thousands of supporters were stranded in the freezing cold following President Donald Trump’s rally in Nebraska due to a shortage of buses, including at least seven who were reportedly hospitalized. Trump held another packed, mostly-maskless rally in Omaha Tuesday night, in an effort to secure a single Electoral College vote. The crowd was estimated at […]
President Donald Trump claims his campaign staff had to move the site of his rally to comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 protocols.
At a rally in Allentown on Tuesday, Trump fumed about..
President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold,rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. Most polls show Trump trailingDemocrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47Published