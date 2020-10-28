You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor



President Donald Trump claims his campaign staff had to move the site of his rally to comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 protocols. At a rally in Allentown on Tuesday, Trump fumed about.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 12 hours ago Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally



President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold,rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. Most polls show Trump trailingDemocrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 14 hours ago Ivanka Trump Holding Rally In Miami



CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with political science professor Charles Zelden about the importance of Florida to the Trump campaign. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:29 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this J RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly Hospitalized https://t.co/X… 2 minutes ago Matt Mezinze RT @tommyxtopher: WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly Hospitalized https://t.… 2 minutes ago Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly Hospitalized… https://t.co/bYSz7LUPxM 6 minutes ago