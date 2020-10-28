Harry Styles Says: Vote Biden Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

"Vote with kindness..."



*Harry Styles* has urged American fans to vote for Presidential candidate Joe Biden.



The election takes place on November 2nd, and it could be an extremely close run race.



Democratic candidate Joe Biden is aiming to unset Republican politician Donald Trump, someone who has made a habit of beefing with musicians.



Harry Styles can't vote of course, but he's determined to have his say regardless - and he'd vote for Joe Biden.



Urging fans to "vote for kindness" his intervention swiftly went viral, gaining more than one million likes on Twitter.



Here it is.







If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness. https://t.co/GQ8tw3Rqpl



— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 27, 2020



