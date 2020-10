Jack Dorsey’s Unkempt Skype Room Beard Breaks the Internet: He’s Speaking to the Senate Committee ‘Live From the Shores of Galilee’ Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Big tech CEOs, including Twitter's Jack Dorsey, returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to face questioning from the Senate Commerce Committee hearing, and although there to discuss censorship amid the 2020 election, Dorsey's beard stole the show. Big tech CEOs, including Twitter's Jack Dorsey, returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to face questioning from the Senate Commerce Committee hearing, and although there to discuss censorship amid the 2020 election, Dorsey's beard stole the show. 👓 View full article

