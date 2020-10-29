Producer Shabina Khan on Laxmmi Bomb: Whatever had to go wrong to stop this journey has happened
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb that's all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this Diwali. Talking about the journey of this film's making, Shabina Khan, one of the producers, says everything that could go wrong during the making happened and what the final nail in the coffin...
