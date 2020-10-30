Aubrey O'Day Says She's Ready to 'Swoop Up Hunter Biden' After Previous Fling with Donald Trump Jr.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brett Favre and Jay Cutler Join Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus in Endorsing Trump: ‘Never a Doubt’



"In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump," Brett Favre said Credit: People Duration: 01:09 Published 27 minutes ago Trump To Vulnerable GOP Senators: It's Not You, It's Me. All Me.



As President Donald Trump crosses the country in a last-minute frenzy of campaign stumping, he's given short shrift to down-ballot Republican senators. Speaking in Arizona on Wednesday, CNN reports.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 21 hours ago Trump trails Biden in national poll from UMass Amherst



A new national poll from UMass Amherst shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 9% lead over President Donald Trump – a margin that the poll indicates Trump is unlikely to make up before Election.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:00 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this