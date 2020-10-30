Global  
 

Aubrey O'Day Says She's Ready to 'Swoop Up Hunter Biden' After Previous Fling with Donald Trump Jr.

Just Jared Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Aubrey O’Day made headlines last week when she made some claims about the Trump family following the final presidential debate. Now, the 36-year-old former Danity Kane singer has her eyes set on another political son: Hunter Biden! If you didn’t know, Aubrey allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. back in 2011 when she [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage

Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage 00:45

 The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic. Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide. This is according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reports CNN. Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump. Biden has held a...

