After Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat, Kajol in Bekhudi, Shabana Azmi dons the unibrow look for Kaali Khuhi

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Shabana Azmi is sporting a unibrow in the horror thriller, Kaali Khuhi. The veteran actor felt it added to her character, who lives with guilt and has a family secret to hide. She wanted an unkempt appearance and the unibrow was one of the suggestions, which worked well in Terrie Samundra's Netflix film. Deepika Padukone had a...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kaali Khuhi- Review | Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Riva Arora| Netflix India

Kaali Khuhi- Review | Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Riva Arora| Netflix India 02:17

 Kaali Khuhi is the story of a Punjab village that has an evil ritual which causes female infanticide. The age old ritual is now haunting the village as an evil spirit has come alive from the black well where the souls and bodies of many victims lay. Ow, its upto a 10 year old girl Shivangi, played by...

