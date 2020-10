Bollywood mourns the demise of Sean Connery Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Legendary actor Sean Connery, who was the first to play the stylish spy James Bond, passed away at the age of 90. Tributes poured in for the iconic actor on social media, Abhishek Bachchan shared, “We’ve lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he’d remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you.” 👓 View full article

