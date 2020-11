Mukesh Khanna: I am not against women working, let me show you my full interview Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Shaktimaan and Mahabharat fame actor Mukesh Khanna was under the ire of social media users after his comment on women working out of their houses. He was criticised by users for his distasteful comment.



*Talking about the movement* in a video, which has gone viral on Twitter, Mukesh said: "Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna (The... 👓 View full article

