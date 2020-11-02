Global  
 

Tye Sheridan Joins Moises Arias, Ashton Sanders & More In Vietnam War Movie

Just Jared Jr Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Tye Sheridan is suiting up as a soldier for new film The Things They Carried! The 23-year-old Dark Phoenix is among quite the lineup of young stars for the Vietnam war film, Deadline reports. Also cast in the movie include Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Bill Skarsgard, Pete Davidson, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias and [...]
