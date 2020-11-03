The Drew Barrymore Show Review: All frills, little substance
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
*The Drew Barrymore Show
On: Zee Café
Rating:
*
How does someone, who has lived in front of the camera for four decades, have anything new to offer? The brilliance of Drew Barrymore's eponymous show, which premiered in September in the US, is simply that the actor-host never ceases to surprise you. She frequently doles out...
How does someone, who has lived in front of the camera for four decades, have anything new to offer? The brilliance of Drew Barrymore's eponymous show, which premiered in September in the US, is simply that the actor-host never ceases to surprise you. She frequently doles out...
