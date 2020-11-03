Amber Heard's Lawyer Releases Statement After Johnny Depp Loses Libel Lawsuit
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Amber Heard‘s lawyer is reacting to the news that Amber‘s ex husband Johnny Depp lost his libel case in the UK. If you don’t know, over the summer, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought his case against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and executive editor Dan Wootton after he was called a [...]
A U.K. judge has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel case against The Sun after the tabloid referred to the actor as a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article about his tumultuous relationship with ex Amber..
Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will..