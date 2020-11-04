Ludo is Sanya Malhotra's second project with Anurag Basu; first one had her starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

When it comes to versatility and talent, Sanya Malhotra is definitely one of the best. While she is working with the best, her upcoming movie Ludo brings backs her fond memories of working with director Anurag Basu. She shot for an ad with him 5 years before and wanted to always work in his movie ever since.



Talking about her...