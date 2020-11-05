Kendall & Kylie Jenner Didn't Talk For a Month After 'KUWTK' Fight
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner didn’t just fight – they also stopped speaking. The famous siblings didn’t speak to each other for at least a month after their explosive fight with Corey Gamble on the way home from a night out, as seen in a sneak peek of Thursday’s (November 5) episode of Keeping Up [...]
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner didn’t just fight – they also stopped speaking. The famous siblings didn’t speak to each other for at least a month after their explosive fight with Corey Gamble on the way home from a night out, as seen in a sneak peek of Thursday’s (November 5) episode of Keeping Up [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources