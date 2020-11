Sarah Rodman Tallies Up the Many Reasons She Loves ‘The Mandalorian’



EW Executive Editor, Sarah Rodman, explains why she was pleasantly surprised by the format of 'The Mandalorian,' and discusses what (and who!) makes the show so great, and more! Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:06 Published 1 week ago

'The Mandalorian': Featurette - Special Look



The Mandalorian: Featurette - Special Look - The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago