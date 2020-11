Who Is David Mack? Is He Steve Kornacki’s Husband? Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

While journalists across the country have been working tirelessly on election coverage, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is doing a little bit extra. Viewers, including Chrissy Teigen, are awestruck and dumbstruck that Kornacki has been on their TV screens since November 3 with very little reprieve. And when another journalist, David Mack, asked when his “husband” Steve […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like