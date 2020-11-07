Global  
 

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Goes HAM on Fox News After Panel Tries to Defend Them: ‘No Forgiveness! — They LIE to Their Viewers!’

Mediaite Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo went on a tear when members of a panel tried to cushion criticism of Fox News, telling his colleagues that there should be "No forgiveness" for the network, which he said "lies to their audience to benefit Trump."
