Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katy Perry Reveals What She Told Her Trump Supporting Relatives After Election 2020

Just Jared Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Katy Perry is speaking out about what she said to some of her relatives who supported Donald Trump in the 2020 Election after he lost to Joe Biden. “the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Katy Perry reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss

Katy Perry reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss 00:42

 Katy Perry has reached out to console members of her family who supported U.S. President Donald Trump following his bitter election defeat.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as 'I Voted' Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout [Video]

Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as 'I Voted' Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout

Katy Perry has been vocal about the importance of voting in the weeks leading up to the U.S. presidential election

Credit: People     Duration: 01:48Published
Katy Perry Rocks Unique Election Outfit In Studio City [Video]

Katy Perry Rocks Unique Election Outfit In Studio City

Singer Katy Perry attracted quite a lot of attention when she donned a unique voting costume and took to the streets of Studio City.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dedicates song about voting to daughter Daisy Dove [Video]

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dedicates song about voting to daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have created a song about in-person voting, in a bid to urge their fans to do so in the upcoming US presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Here's What the Mood Is Like at the White House Amid Election Loss

 Here’s what’s happening at the White House following the Trump election loss – TMZ You’ve got to see the trailer for Black Beauty – Just Jared Jr...
Just Jared

Katy Perry told to check her privilege after urging fans to build bridges with Trump supporters

 Katy Perry has found herself at the centre of a privilege row after she encouraged her fans to offer love and support to their Donald Trump-supporting family...
PinkNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

John Rich: Backlash against Katy Perry validates concerns of secret Trump voters

 The onslaught Katy Perry received for showing "empathy" to President Trump voters after the 2020 election shows why many were silent about their support, country...
FOXNews.com