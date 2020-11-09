Katy Perry Reveals What She Told Her Trump Supporting Relatives After Election 2020
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Katy Perry is speaking out about what she said to some of her relatives who supported Donald Trump in the 2020 Election after he lost to Joe Biden. “the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them [...]
Katy Perry is speaking out about what she said to some of her relatives who supported Donald Trump in the 2020 Election after he lost to Joe Biden. “the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources