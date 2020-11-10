Global  
 

Mallika Sherawat's picture with Kamala Harris goes viral, actress shares it again

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Mallika Sherawat's picture with Kamala Harris goes viral, actress shares it againKamala Harris was elected as the Vice-President of the United States of America and the woman spoke on Saturday in her first national address to the nation after she and Biden were declared the winners of the presidential election against Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Biden will be the oldest president ever inaugurated at...
