Patrick Schwarzenegger Details Sister Katherine's "Tough" First Months With Baby Lyla
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Patrick Schwarzenegger is sharing how his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is navigating motherhood in a pandemic. She and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria...
Patrick Schwarzenegger is sharing how his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is navigating motherhood in a pandemic. She and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources