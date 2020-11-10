Global  
 

Patrick Schwarzenegger Details Sister Katherine's "Tough" First Months With Baby Lyla

E! Online Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Patrick Schwarzenegger is sharing how his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is navigating motherhood in a pandemic. She and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their daughter, Lyla Maria...
